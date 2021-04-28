City sizzles as mercury crosses 40°C

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Hot weather was observed in the City as mercury crossed 40°C here on Tuesday while Met office predicted hot and dry weather during the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. Tuesday's maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu where mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore, it was 40.2°c and minimum was 22.1°c.