close
Wed Apr 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2021

City sizzles as mercury crosses 40°C

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2021

LAHORE:Hot weather was observed in the City as mercury crossed 40°C here on Tuesday while Met office predicted hot and dry weather during the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. Tuesday's maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu where mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore, it was 40.2°c and minimum was 22.1°c.

Latest News

More From Lahore