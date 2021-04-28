Over one million people vaccinated: Yasmin

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Tuesday that the vaccination of citizens was under way and registration process of 40 plus age category started.

The minister said, “So far 198,000 healthcare workers have received first dose of Corona vaccine and over 138,000 healthcare workers have received second dose. So far more than 495,000 elderly citizens have received first dose and over 1640,000 people have received second dose. In the last 24 hours, more than 30,000 people were vaccinated. Overall, more than one million people have been vaccinated. People are requested to visit a centre only after receiving a pin code and message. Staff has been appointed to serve people. Vaccination is being administered in two shifts. The first shift operates from morning 10am to 3pm and the second shift is from 8.30 pm to 12 pm night. Citizens can register themselves at 1166 and get guidance from 1033. Vaccination centres are being enhanced to facilitate people.”

218,830 patients recover: The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Punjab, has informed that as many as 218830 corona patients were recovered in public sector hospitals being run under the control of SHC&MED and Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), while 28915 patients were recovered during the last 24 hours.

The SHC&MED Secretary Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan, in a statement on Tuesday, said that 6908 beds are reserved in all govt-owned hospitals for corona patients, out of which 3929 beds are unoccupied. Likewise, 1599 beds reserved in govt hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 770 beds are vacant so far, he added.

The Secretary SHC&MED added that in view of the surging corona pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department has arranged 3282 beds in Isolation wards of all govt hospitals in the province, out of which, 2354 beds are vacant. However, 426 beds for corona patients are reserved in isolation wards set up in govt. hospitals of Lahore and 286 beds are unoccupied. In addition, 2911 beds are also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of Punjab government and 1292 beds are vacant while, in hospitals of Lahore, 903 beds reserved in HDU and 451 beds are unoccupied, Nabeel Awan added.