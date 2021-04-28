S Arabia destroys bomb-laden boat

Riyadh: Saudi forces on Tuesday destroyed an explosive-laden boat off the coast of the Red Sea port of Yanbu, the defence ministry said. "A bomb-laden unmanned (vessel) was intercepted and destroyed this morning," the ministry said in a statement, published by the official Saudi Press Agency. "Naval units were able to detect and monitor the activity of the bomb-laden (boat) in the Red Sea waters off the shores of Yanbu." No group has so far claimed responsibility for the incident, which the ministry said was under investigation.