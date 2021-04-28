close
Wed Apr 28, 2021
AFP
April 28, 2021

Three journalists killed in Burkina Faso

World

Ouagadougou: Two Spanish journalists and one Irish have been murdered in an attack on an anti-poaching patrol in Burkina Faso, officials said on Tuesday. "It is very unfortunate, but the three Westerners were executed by terrorists," said a senior security source in the West African nation. He did not specify who was behind Monday’s attack targeting the group -- which included soldiers, forest rangers and foreign reporters -- in the eastern region of Fada N’Gourma-Pama. At least three people were injured and one Burkinabe was believed to be among the missing.

