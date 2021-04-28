Iceland bars visitors from nations with high Covid rates

REYKJAVIK: Iceland will bar travellers from 16 countries considered to be at a "high risk" of Covid-19 infections, the justice ministry said on Tuesday. The north Atlantic island defines high risk as "regions or countries where the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population exceeds 500 or more or from where sufficient information is not available", a statement said. They include three members of the Schengen zone that includes Iceland, notably France, Poland and Sweden.