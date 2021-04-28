Retired generals’ call to arms: French soldiers face punishment

Paris: The French government has threatened to punish soldiers who signed an open letter by retired generals warning President Emmanuel Macron the country is headed for "civil war" unless he cracks down on Islamists, anarchists and anti-racism activists.

A number of serving defence force members signed the dramatically-worded letter published last week in the right-wing Valeurs Actuelles magazine, which warned that "laxist" policies would result in chaos requiring "the intervention of our comrades on active duty in a perilous mission of protection of our civilisational values".

Failure to act against the "suburban hordes" -- a reference to residents of the mainly immigrant tower blocks that ring French cities -- and other unnamed groups who "scorn our country, its traditions and its culture" will lead to "civil war" and deaths "in the thousands", the signatories warned.

The government and left-wing parties strongly condemned the letter, which was published on the 60th anniversary of a failed coup d’etat by generals opposed to France granting independence to Algeria. "These are unacceptable actions," Defence Minister Florence Parly said Monday, adding that serving military members, who in signing the letter flouted a law requiring them to remain politically neutral, would be punished.