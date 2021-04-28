Italian priest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Juba: An Italian Catholic priest has been wounded in a shooting in South Sudan, leading to the arrest of multiple local clerics, government and church officials said Tuesday. Christian Carlassare, 43, was at his residence at the Rumbek Catholic Diocese in central South Sudan on Sunday night when two attackers shot at him multiple times.