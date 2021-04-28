Philippine journalist wins UN press prize

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Paris: The UN’s cultural agency on Tuesday awarded its annual press freedom prize to Philippine journalist Maria Ressa whose reporting has made her a target of her country’s judiciary and online hate campaigns. Ressa, a former Asia lead investigative reporter for US network CNN and head of domestic network ABS-CBN News, now manages the news website Rappler whose reporting has attracted the wrath of Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte.