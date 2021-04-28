Ukraine expels Russian diplomat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KIEV: Kiev said on Tuesday it was expelling a Russian diplomat from the port city of Odessa in response to the "unfriendly" removal of a Ukrainian embassy worker in Moscow. The announcement came amid heightened tensions between Moscow and Kiev over an uptick in fighting between Ukraine’s army and pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine.