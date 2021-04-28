Court extends Jati Umra stay order till May 6

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A civil court on Tuesday extended till May 6 the stay order in a case related to the ownership of the Jati Umrah residence of the Sharif family. Civil Court Judge Syed Faheemul Hassan Shah heard a petition moved by Yousaf Abbas, nephew of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. The court directed the Punjab government again to file its response to the petition.