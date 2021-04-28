close
Wed Apr 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2021

Court extends Jati Umra stay order till May 6

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2021

LAHORE: A civil court on Tuesday extended till May 6 the stay order in a case related to the ownership of the Jati Umrah residence of the Sharif family. Civil Court Judge Syed Faheemul Hassan Shah heard a petition moved by Yousaf Abbas, nephew of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. The court directed the Punjab government again to file its response to the petition.

Latest News

More From Top Story