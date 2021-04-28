SC orders to sack 53 FIA employees hired illegally

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered removal of 53 illegally-recruited employees of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and sought compliance report from the agency's head Wajid Zia within 15 days.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard a case pertaining to illegal recruitment made in the FIA. The court ordered removal of 53 employees who were appointment illegally in FIA and directed Wajid Zia, Director General of the Agency to submit compliance report within 15 days.

During hearing, the chief justice and recalled that as per court's direction, appointment and recruitment were to be made through public service commission in government departments. He said that after the courtâ€™s verdict, the employees knocked the doors of other courts.

Justice Ijazul Ahsen said that in 2001, the SC had issued three directives for recruitment, and held that all appointments to the government departments would be be made through public service commission.

FIAâ€™s counsel told the apex court that four employees had died. An FIA employee had moved the SC against the illegal appointments after the high court declared the recruitment were made according to the law. The Chief Justice, however, observed the high courtâ€™s decision could not affect the apex courtâ€™s decision.