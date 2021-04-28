40 drivers fined for violating SOPs

TIMERGARA: The Lower Dir district administration on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs500 on more than 40 drivers in Timergara for violation of government’s standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Assistant commissioner (AC), Timergara, Tahir Ali Khattak and naib tehsildar Amjad Khan Yousafzai launched a crackdown against drivers near Timergara Rest House ground at the exit point of general bus stand and initiated action against drivers violating the government SOPs.

Talking to reporters, Amjad Khan Yousafzai said action was being taken against over 40 drivers for violating the SOPs. Amjad Khan said no leniency would be shown to those violating the government’s SOPs to maintain further spread of the Covid-19 cases.