Wed Apr 28, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2021

One killed, 6 injured in road mishaps

Peshawar

HARIPUR: A motorcyclist was killed while six persons sustained injuries in two road accidents in the district on Tuesday.

According to police, two recklessly driven motorcycles collided near Darwesh as a result a man later identified as Ghulam Rasool of Kaag village died on the spot while Amir Hamza and Muhammad Ibrahim were injured.

