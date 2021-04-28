close
Wed Apr 28, 2021
April 28, 2021

Tackling change

It is good to note that at least 40 world leaders have agreed to commit to lower greenhouse gas emissions and take all the possible steps to tackle climate change.

All countries have to take extra measures to save the environment. In Pakistan, the increasing rate of deforestation is shocking. The government should introduce strict laws to protect the environment. Also, it should impose a ban on those industrial units that release toxic gases.

These constructive measures will help build a healthier environment.

Anas Naeem

Sialkot

