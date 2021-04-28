Since March 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic has disturbed the lives of Pakistanis. So far, more than 17,000 deaths have been reported. The recent third wave is turning out to be even more lethal. The unfortunate fact is that people are openly violating SOPs. They are still going to crowded markets and social gatherings. We should learn lessons from India, which is facing the worst healthcare crisis.

The media should run awareness campaigns to encourage people to follow SOPs.

Baber Ayaz

Karachi