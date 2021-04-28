Strong decisions?

This refers to the article ‘Confusion’ (April 25) by Dr Farrukh Saleem. The writer has rightly highlighted the administrative flaws in the policymaking process. The reshuffling of senior officers indicates that the authorities don’t have a clear plan to deal with the matters. Instead of removing the highly trained and experienced officers from their posts, the authorities should have asked them to highlight the problems and obstacles they faced while meeting their targets and goals. It’stime the leadership adopted reform-oriented approaches.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston, USA