Wed Apr 28, 2021
April 28, 2021

When it comes to getting the country out of debt, the current government always looks at Overseas Pakistanis for support and then boasts about the growth of foreign exchange reserves. These reserves are increased by the people who are settled abroad.

However, despite helping the country in whatever way they can, they have to pay a hefty amount of tax for the registration of their mobile devices. Why can’t the government give some relief to these people who send remittances? How hard is it to differentiate between a genuine visitor and a mobile phone smuggler?

Shahrzad Khattak

Abbottabad

