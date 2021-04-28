APPA demands increase in pension

Islamabad: All Pakistan Pensioners Association (APPA) in collaboration with other pensioners associations have demanded 25% increase in pensions similar to the federal employees, says a press release.

They have launched a peaceful protest on April 12 and hundreds of pensioners outside the National Press Club Islamabad on April 22 requested to the authorities to increase pensions. “In this age, it is very hard to pay utility bills. We have to work very hard to make ends meet,” they added.

APPA also vow to unite all pensioners at a platform under the umbrella of All Pakistan Pensioners Association (APPA) to continue this movement to achieve the basic rights as per constitution of Pakistan till the logical and fruitful end.

One the behalf of all civilian and army pensioners; APPA request to the prime minister to consider the demand on top priority and increase in pensions parallel to the government employees. All pensioners will pray for this act of kindness.

All Pakistan Pensioners Association (APPA) also condemn the statement of Sindh chief minister in the provincial Assembly Sindh that billion rupees of pensioners of Sindh had been embezzled by the employees of Ministry of Finance Sindh therefor the pensioners are burden on the country’s economic budget therefore the pension system must be abolished. “We have served the country our whole life so it is our right to get good pension in our old age,” APPA said in statement.