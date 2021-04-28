Seraiki ‘mushaira’ held

Islamabad : In the Holy month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, an online Seraiki Hamdiya and Naatiya Mushaira was organised by the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL). Mushaira presided over by Dr. Qazi Abid (Multan). Kausar Samreen (Multan) was chief guest while Shakir Shujaabadi (Multan) was the guest of honor.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL gave the introductory speech. Dr. Sadia Kamal was the moderator. Poets from all over the country recited Hamdiya & Naatiya poetry in Seraiki.