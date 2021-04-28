close
Wed Apr 28, 2021
Martial arts officials meeting

OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2021

LAHORE: Integral Martial Arts Association Lahore Division has asked players to continue training to maintain fitness and to have strong immunity. A meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Khawar Mahmood, President, Integral Martial Arts Association, Lahore Division.

Those who were part of the online meeting included President Integral Martial Arts Federation of Pakistan Nadeem Chaman and Finance Secretary Asim Bhatti.

