Baseball executives meeting

LAHORE: An important online meeting of the Executive Committee of the Baseball Federation of Asia (BFA) was held on Tuesday, presided over by Tom Ping, President of BFA.

Ricardo Fraccari, President of World Baseball Softball Confederation, was also present in the meeting.

President of Pakistan Federation Baseball Syed Fakhr Ali Shah participated from Pakistan.

Some important decisions were taken in the meeting, according to which the BFA has allocated two weeks for the 15th West Asia Baseball Cup to be played in Iran in July.

As the corona cases continue to rise in Pakistan and India, Iran authorities have said they are ready to host the event.

The Under-15 Asian Baseball Championship, which was scheduled to be played in China in August, will now be played in December 2021 or January 2022.

The 30th Asian Baseball Championship will now be played in Taiwan in December 2021.

The 3rd Women’s Asian Baseball Championship will be played in 2022. Host and dates will be announced later.

The first University Asian Baseball Championship to be held in China this year will now be played in 2022.