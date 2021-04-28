Govt planning to form commission to hold federations’ elections

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination and the Pakistan Sports Board are planning to grab powers to hold elections of the national sports federations by constituting what they called an Independent Election Commission.

The appointment of a permanent Election Commission in consultation with patron-in-chief of the PSB is one of the main features of the new sports policy that is being given final touches before sending it to the top for required approval and hence implementation.

This scribe has got access to part of the documents of new sports policy being formulated. The documents revealed that the commission will be responsible to conduct the election of all the national sports federations in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

When ‘The News’ approached Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna, secretary Ministry for IPC, he said the appointment of a three-member election commission to hold all sports federations’ elections was on the cards.

“It is an important part of the new sports policy. The election commission will be independent most probably headed by a retired Supreme Court/High Court judge. It will also include two independent members who will be responsible to hold free and fair elections of each federation. An independent supporting staff member will be appointed to assist the commission based at the PSB Headquarters.”

The secretary IPC added that such a commission was a must to hold elections of the federations. “Whether someone likes it or not we are moving in the direction of constituting an independent election commission with the primary responsibility to hold free and fair elections of all the PSB-affiliated sports federations.”

When asked would it not be a direct intervention into the federations’ affairs? he said for a clean future of Pakistan sports, the government was determined to take such a step. “We don’t know who says what but the reality is there is a need to constitute an independent commission,” he said.

The new sports policy further revealed that provincial and district governments will have their role in conducting elections at provincial and district levels.

“Representatives from provincial sports boards and provincial Olympic association, district sports officer and representatives from respective provincial association tehsil sports officer/district sports officer and provincial association and respective district association, federations may request for any assistance from the provinces and Pakistan Sports Board as deemed necessary for the conduct of smooth elections to form sporting bodies from districts to upwards in line with this policy. One individual will be allowed to represent one club, or district only violator will be liable to disciplinary action by the provincial or Pakistan Sports Board.”

Another important development is the government’s decision to appoint three-member sports judicial commission.

The secretary IPC added that renowned former sportsmen and women will be part of this commission.

“It has been observed that a number of sports issues, affairs and controversies hang on for a long period and eventually the sports activities are hammered and subsequently sports persons suffer from such scuffling among the sports institutions. The prompt actions and settlement of such issues need a forum which may take an immediate decision. It is proposed that a sports judicial commission composed of the following may be constituted in consultation with the patron-in-chief of the PSB. All the judgments of the sports judicial commission shall be binding for all and could be challenged in the Sports Judicial Commission only.

“Our aim is to help sportsmen and women if they have any genuine grievances against their respective federation. If a player has been sidelined for any reason other than performance, he will have the right to approach the commission to seek justice,” the IPC secretary added.

Some other important aspects of the new sports policy are binding on the PSB to organize Inter-Board Sports and Inter-University Games for boys and girls at Pakistan Sports Complex. The cash awards to top three position-holders of each game will also be given subject to availability of funds.

The government was also planning to constitute Anti-Doping and Surveillance Cell.

“Sports have become a multibillion-dollar business with intricate ties among the mafias. It is now recognised that sports have great potential for corruption due to its exploitation by vested interests. High-profile cases of corruption, doping and match-fixing in sports as well as mismanagement and lack of efficiency within governing bodies have resulted in routine business. Anti-Doping Surveillance Cell within the PSB may be created to check the under reference sports abuses. The cell will also report such cases directly to the Sports Judicial Commission.”