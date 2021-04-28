French women’s champions Lyon name first woman coach

LYON: Perennial French women’s champions Lyon appointed former international defender Sonia Bompastor as their new coach on Tuesday after Jean-Luc Vasseur was sacked following the defeat by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-finals.

Bompastor, 40, who won 156 caps for France, will be the first woman to coach the team that has dominated European women’s club football in recent years.

Lyon have won the last 14 French league titles and the last five Champions League titles, but PSG dumped them out of this season’s European competition and are threatening to pip them to the league title.