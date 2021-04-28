Martial arts officials meeting

LAHORE: Integral Martial Arts Association Lahore Division has asked players to continue training to maintain fitness and to have strong immunity.

A meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Khawar Mahmood, President, Integral Martial Arts Association, Lahore Division.

Those who were part of the online meeting included President Integral Martial Arts Federation of Pakistan Nadeem Chaman and Finance Secretary Asim Bhatti.

Mehmood said that martial arts is an excellent recipe for strengthening one’s mental and physical strength, self-defense and immunity, so athletes have to continue training individually to maintain fitness.