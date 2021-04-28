Team preparing for busy schedule: Urooj Mumtaz

KARACHI: Chief Selector Pakistan women’s cricket team Urooj Mumtaz says the ongoing national women team’s camp is necessary as there’s a busy international schedule ahead.

Pakistan are scheduled to play World Cup qualifiers later this year in December in Sri Lanka ahead of the World Cup 2022 in New Zealand.

“We played against South Africa but results were not in our favor,” said Urooj. “But there was a lot of learning and it was coach David Hemp’s first international assignment,” she added.

She said the emerging players’ camp would help players to keep themselves physically as well mentally fit if they are called for Pakistan ‘A’ or national team assignment.

On Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof’s indefinite maternal leave, Urooj said that her experience would be missed but the team would be able to perform in her absence too.