PCB wants players to work out at home

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wants cricketers to maintain their fitness and have proper workout at their homes as the government has suspended all the sporting activities due to rise in coronavirus cases in the country.

An official of the PCB said that the cricketers were being directed to continue their exercises at home to keep themselves fit.

It has been learnt that the PCB has approached the National Command and Operation Centre seeking permission for the camp training of the selected players but so far there has been no response.

NHPC coaches were supposed to work with players who had been dropped from both the white-ball and red-ball teams.