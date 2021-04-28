Misbah upbeat about Test series against Zimbabwe

ISLAMABAD: Head coach Misbahul Haq Tuesday termed the Test series against Zimbabwe a good opportunity for the backup spinners to show their worth.

In an audio interview from Harare, Misbah said he had full confidence in the backup spinners.

“We are missing Yasir Shah here but the two-Test series provides a very good opportunity to the youngsters to show their worth. Both Zahid and Sajjid have been bowling brilliantly in domestic cricket. Hopefully, if the opportunity comes they would make the best use of their abilities. It would be high time for them to bring their best of domestic experience to the international level.”

He added that Pakistan were a settled unit. “We are coming out of a Test series against South Africa where we performed brilliantly. We want to carry that form in Zimbabwe series. The morale of our Test squad is very high and hopefully our players will perform with the same spirit that was there against South Africa.”

Misbah hoped that his fast bowling unit would be as good as they were anywhere. “Led by Shaheen, hopefully the pace attack will put up their best efforts to earn a victory for their country. They are capable of doing that and hopefully would continue with the same vein in this series also.”