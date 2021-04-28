Gold rates unchanged

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market remained unchanged on Tuesday.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market stood unchanged at Rs104,600/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold remained the same at Rs89,678, it added.

In the international market too, bullion rates stood the same at $1,780/ounce. Likewise, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,350/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,157.40, it said.