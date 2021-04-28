The gears of growth

LAHORE: Pakistan must walk down the path of financial innovation, deepen its markets, and draw more investors into its fold so that people feel they too are stakeholders in the growth process.

Our economic policies support exclusive growth where the winner takes it all although we claim our economy is open. There is a difference between market-friendly and business-friendly economic policies. Market friendly policies do trigger growth but restrict its benefits to few players while business friendly policies provide a level playing field to all promoting inclusive growth benefiting all segments of society.

After so many failures our economic planners should realize each economic policy we adopted in the past has further burden the poor while the rich remain well positioned to grab the lion’s share even during the deepest recessionary periods. Through these policies we never realised our dream of sustained growth of above six percent. The seemingly fair economic policies are marred by red tape. The longer the length of red tap the higher are the chances that the benefits would go exclusively to those that have the ability to pay to get the hurdles removed. The red tape has further strengthened during the present regime because of concentration of power in few hands that has eliminated the chances of inclusive growth. In market friendly policies regulators and bureaucrats have discretionary powers. They could play with rules to delay or accelerate permissions. The business friendly policies are transparent. Every rule and condition is clearly defined. Anyone who fulfils these conditions would automatically get the permission without or with minimum human interaction.

However, it is not only the length of red-tape in our economy that is worrisome but there are other factors that indicate whether the policies are business-friendly. Better infrastructure and skill-oriented education are top of the list of the imperatives for the new decade which indicate the level of business-friendly mindset of the rulers. Even our adversaries recognise the growth potential of Pakistan. But this potential could not be exploited without taking some prudent actions. We are suffering from acute infrastructure and skill deficiencies. We spend a lot on infrastructure and skills but our priorities are skewed. Infrastructure funds are wasted on political schemes approved by ruling party MNAs and we continue to impart obsolete skills in our vocational institutes.

We do periodically add a new industry needed skill but continue to waste money on obsolete ones as well. Unless the infrastructure and skill deficiencies are fully addressed the exact level of growth that Pakistan could actually sustain over a period of time would remain elusive.

Experience of Latin America and now in Bangladesh shows that growth has to be 'inclusive' to be sustainable. Brazil focused on reducing inequality and buffering social security. As a result it has achieved a degree of social stability that is critical to growth.

Bangladesh empowered its women by engaging them in value-added textiles. Inclusiveness does not merely mean greater budget allocations to education and health but has to translate into better service delivery. Issues such as land acquisition and compensation are as much part of the agenda as are better schools and free medicines.

Unlike the turn of the millennium where the quest for freer markets and a lighter touch of government underpinned economic policy, the new decade will have to accept a much bigger role of government and greater degree of regulation. Budget deficits will remain high for a while adding that with better planning and tax reforms the budget deficits will come to manageable limits in five to ten years. The private borrowers will have to compete for a long time with the government to raise funds.

Intense competition that came on the back of liberalisation lowered prices of a number of consumer goods dramatically. Between 1994 and 2015, the prices of colour televisions had dropped on average by 4.5 per cent every year (the current price hike is due to rupee devaluation; still it is less pronounced in industries having business-friendly policies. However, it was not prices alone that were driving consumers. The new culture of abundance had brought about important behavioural changes.

Competition also 'democratised' access to new technology, a trend that would accelerate over the decade in areas like cellular telephony. In the 1990's, a cell phone was a luxury, a status symbol that was to be flaunted but used sparingly by the few hundred that owned one. The call rates have come down from Rs7 a call to Rs1.25 per call and users are close to 160 million. Such inclusive growth is needed in other sectors as well.