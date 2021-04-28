Rupee extends losses

KARACHI: The rupee weakened further against the dollar on Tuesday, as importers bought greenback to settle payments, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 154.50 against the dollar, 0.24 percent down from Monday’s closing of 154.13 in the interbank market.

In the open market, the rupee fell 50 paisas to 155.50 versus the greenback. Dealers said the rupee continued to ease, as import payments weighed. “There was a high importer demand in the market, which pushed the rupee down,” a foreign exchange trader said. The rising coronavirus cases in the country also dent the traders’ sentiment.