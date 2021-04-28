When breath becomes a luxury

In our country, the cases of Covid-19 are increasing at a fast pace – we are reporting a daily average of over 4,500 cases. In India, the unavailability of oxygen cylinders has created a nightmare where hundreds of critically ill patients are running helplessly from one hospital to another in search of oxygen. Many medical experts fear that Pakistan is likely to witness the same situation. On the other hand, in the time of a deadly pandemic, profiteers have already increased the prices of oxygen cylinders. The price of a small oxygen cylinder has reached Rs15,000 – previously it was Rs11,000 – and the price of a large oxygen cylinder is around Rs25,000 (previously it was Rs18,000). The authorities are requested to look into this issue and take strict action against people who are exploiting the pandemic to make profits.

Asma Zulfiqar

Karachi