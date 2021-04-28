An obvious nexus?

This refers to the news story, ‘PPP tasks ex-police officer Farooq Awan with wooing voters for NA-249 by-poll' (April 25, 2021). It is interesting to note the relationship between the said officer and the PPP. The selection of former SP Police South Farooq Awan to campaign for its candidate in NA 249 raises a lot of questions. He is the brother of Shahadat Awan who was former attorney general of Sindh under the PPP government and is now a PPP senator.

Furthermore, Farooq Awan has also been named in an FIR (No 359/2019) regarding attestation of documents used in obtaining a false CNIC and birth certificate for one Nasreen Begum. These documents were used in a land-grabbing case involving a plot in Clifton, Karachi. The FIR, which is now an ongoing criminal case being tried in the Special Court Karachi, states that the plot in said case belongs to a nephew of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and cousin of Benazir Bhutto. This raises questions over the connection between the former police officer, his brother who is a PPP senator and the PPP.

Javed Hussain

Karachi