Any country which is capable of collecting revenue from taxes is on the right path. It is a well-known fact that when citizens pay taxes, countries thrive. It also makes it easier for the state to make available all the necessary resources for its citizens. When there are gaps in tax collection, the development of a country gets badly affected. These gaps become apparent when the government reduces investment in public services. In Pakistan, tax collection is a big problem. The government, however, should target the illicit trade industry which has been thriving in the country for many decades. Smuggling mafias have created illicit trade empires from goods like mobile phones and fuel, and other small everyday use items. There are so many news reports that talk about the illicit trade of cigarettes in Pakistan. We see so many different variations of the same cigarette brand in shops, some displayed proudly, while others hidden behind cash counters. Some have government-approved warning signs, others don’t. They are all the same brand but have different origins.

One can’t help but wonder how beneficial it would be to remove these items from the illicit trade and use the revenue for something good. One thing is certain, if this illegal trade isn’t dealt with adequately, our economy will suffer great consequences.

Fawad Khan

Karachi