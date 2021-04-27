close
Tue Apr 27, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 27, 2021

Maryam has no future: Firdous

National

Our Correspondent
April 27, 2021

MULTAN: SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said ‘Rajkumari’ Maryam Nawaz did not go to Karachi and kept herself away from evil deeds, which is a good thing as she has no future in country’s politics. Addressing a press conference at the Multan Tea House Monday, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar have come to realize the dream of establishing South Punjab province.

