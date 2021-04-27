PN distributes ration in coastal areas

ISLAMABAD: As the nation is rigorously fighting against the corona virus surge in the country, Pakistan Navy (PN) reached out to aggrieved families in coastal and creeks area to distribute ration among the deserving families during the Holy month of Ramzan. Pakistan Navy, in collaboration with Sahil Welfare Association, distributed ration bags to over 1100 deserving families of Sindh and Balochistan. During ration distribution campaign, in Balochistan, Pakistan Navy troops reached out to deserving families at Gwadar and Ormara. In Sindh rural areas, Pakistan Navy teams provided ration bags carrying one month food items and edibles to underprivileged families at Bin Qasim (Gharo), Keti Bandar, Sujawal, Chuhar Jamali and Shah Bandar. The aim of Pakistan Navy's ration distribution campaign is to help the underprivileged families of Coastal and Creeks area. Pakistan Navy midst challenge of corona pandemic is steadfast in support of the nation with passion and resolve.