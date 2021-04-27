A, O Level examinations: 85,000 students in severe danger: Hamza

LAHORE: Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly and PML-N Central Vice President Hamza Shahbaz has said that at present 85,000 of our students are in severe danger due to A and O Level examinations. In a statement issued here on Monday, he said due to the corona situation, countries around the world including the South Asian region have canceled Cambridge exams. Examinations have been postponed in Nepal, India, Bangladesh, the UAE and the UK. In the last one year, up to 50 per cent of classes have not been delivered due to covetousness, he said, adding that fear is casting serious effects on children's mental health. “In such a situation, taking an important exam like A Level is too much. The rest of the countries have adopted the school grade assessment formula. Bringing such a large number of children to examination centres during the corona peak is not without danger and is a deliberate crime,” he stated.

Parents and teachers have repeatedly raised concerns over the NCOC. In such a situation, the careless attitude of the government and its ministers is reprehensible, he concluded.