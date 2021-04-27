Imran should apologise for failing to keep promises: Marriyum

LAHORE: PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has said instead of lying to the nation in Multan, Imran Khan should have apologized to Pakistan for failing to fulfill even a single promise he made during his poll campaign.

At a press conference held here on Monday, she said Imran takes Pakistanis as fools and believes that they have forgotten that he had promised a separate South Punjab province, not just a South Punjab Secretariat. She said Imran has exploited not just the wishes of the people of South Punjab but has also insulted their mandate by buying in politicians who were the known turncoats of the region.

The former Information minister said Imran’s baffled state of mental health is understandable because when he stood at the podium today, he knew he had failed the people of South Punjab. She said Imran’s state of mind is understandable because on his way to Multan, he saw schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, dispensaries and metros made by Shahbaz Sharif for the people of South Punjab. She said this sudden awakening of the South Punjab Secretariat in Imran Khan’s books is because of another special reason. That special reason is the airplane that takes off South Punjab these days to land in Lahore. That airplane is the reason why out of nowhere after almost 3 years, Imran felt insecure and rushed to inaugurate a plaque in the name of South Punjab Secretariat.

She slammed Imran’s mocking of Shahbaz Sharif’s hat and shoes and said Imran can never fathom that those shoes took Shahbaz to the homes of poor flood-stricken Pakistanis. Imran cannot understand all this because he has thrown Punjab at the feet of the history’s most incompetent person in the form of Usman Buzdar. She said Usman Buzdar has turned the entire province into a pile of trash just the way he turned Lahore into a garbage-infested city.

She said Imran’s obsession and fear of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif is understandable because he now knows that he can never measure up to the development done by the PML-N leaders. Imran’s fear is understandable because he plummeted the country’s growth to minus zero point four while Nawaz and Shahbaz took it to 5.8.

She said the sugar, flour, medicine, electricity, gas, LNG and vote robbing prime minister can never understand what the true public service is that is why despite everything he was gifted, he has failed and will soon be ousted from the office he never deserved. The PML-N leadership was always vindicated by courts on merit. But she said it was now time for Imran to be held accountable for Peshawar Metro, Mallam Jabba, sugar scandal, flour scandal and 23 secret foreign funding accounts.