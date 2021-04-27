Four drug peddlers held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: The police on Monday arrested four alleged drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from them. Police sources said that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused besides recovering 1.450kg hashish and 32 litres of liquor. The accused were identified as Babar Hussain, Hassan, Abdul Sattar and Mohsin Ali. Cases have been registered against them.