Tue Apr 27, 2021
April 27, 2021

Four drug peddlers held

National

April 27, 2021

SARGODHA: The police on Monday arrested four alleged drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from them. Police sources said that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused besides recovering 1.450kg hashish and 32 litres of liquor. The accused were identified as Babar Hussain, Hassan, Abdul Sattar and Mohsin Ali. Cases have been registered against them.

