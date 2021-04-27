Old pair of sneakers sold for Rs277m

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: A prototype of Kanye West’s Nike Air Yeezy 1 shoe, which he wore at the 2008 Grammys, set a new sneaker sale record when it sold for $1.8 million (approx. Rs277 million) at a private sale at Sotheby’s, foreign media reported on Monday. The sneaker investing platform RARES made the purchase, which reportedly broke the record for the most expensive public sale of a sneaker by almost three times (the previous record holder, per Reuters, was a pair of 1985 Air Jordan 1s, designed and worn by Michael Jordan, which sold in 2020 for $560,000). The Air Yeezy 1 prototype is also the first recorded sneaker sale for over $1 million. Beyond being a shoe designed and worn by Kanye West, this specific Air Yeezy 1 prototype served as a kind of unofficial launch of West’s serious sneaker ambitions. Although he’d dabbled in fashion before, even designing a shoe for Louis Vuitton, Kanye’s Air Yeezy collaboration with Nike was an unparalleled success. While West’s relationship with Nike ultimately soured, he inked a new partnership with Adidas in 2013, and since then, he’s grown his Yeezy sneaker and apparel business astronomically. Earlier this year, Bloomberg estimated Yeezy is worth between $3.2 billion and $4.7 billion.