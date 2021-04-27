TVET sector promises NAVTTC cooperation

Islamabad: The national conference on establishing 75 Prime Minister’s High-Tech Skill Centers across the country was held at the headquarters of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) here on Monday.

The participants included representatives from provincial TEVTAs, related public sector organisations, NAVTTC regional offices and vice chancellors of skill universities, etc.

NAVTTC Chairman Syed Javed Hassan in the opening remarks welcomed the participants from all over Pakistan and said that establishment of these centers will prove to be a milestone in reforming the process of the country’s skill development sector. He pointed out that these centers will revolutionise the skill sector in the country.

NAVTTC Executive Director Dr. Nasir Khan gave a detailed presentation to the participants of the conference and apprised them that objective of establishing 75 Prime Minister’s high-tech skill centers is a part of NAVTTC’s comprehensive reforms process of the country’s skill development sector to make it compatible with the requirements of the country’s huge youth population as well as domestic and international job markets. He said the proposed skill centers will be equipped with smart labs for providing high- tech environment for TVET learning, facilitation centers for preparing youth for overseas employment, career counseling, recognition of prior centers, business incubation centers, trade centers for overseas employment and training of 2,000 teachers through state of the art technology. The executive director said that technologically highly equipped skill centers will serve as platform for further strengthening the international linkages in the field technical and vocational trainings.

He mentioned that most of the preparatory work for establishing these centers has been completed and these centers will be fully operationalised by September 2021. The participants appreciated the NAVTTC’s initiative of establishing 75 high- tech skill centers to uplift the TVET sector of Pakistan and said the effective execution and implementation of this initiative will transform the skill development landscape of the country. The participants also put forth a number of valuable suggestions for the establishment of these skill centers and assured full cooperation for timely completion of this game changer component of Skills for All Programme.