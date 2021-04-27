16 die, 592 test positive in twin cities

Rawalpindi: Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak has set a new record for the highest number of deaths reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in a day by claiming lives of as many as 16 patients belonging to the region in the last 24 hours.

As many as 11 confirmed patients from Rawalpindi district have died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours that is also the highest number of deaths ever reported from the district in a day in the history of COVID-19.

Despite the fact that the virus has claimed as many as 47 lives from Rawalpindi district in the last one week, there has not been an ideal following of SOPs particularly in city areas of the district as a number of local markets in relatively smaller vicinities have been operating as per routine even till midnight.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday has revealed that another 592 patients have been tested positive for the disease from the twin cities taking tally to 94,893 while death of 16 more patients in the last 24 hours has taken death toll from the region to 1,531.

According to details, five confirmed patients of the illness from ICT died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking death toll from ICT to 665 while 11 patients from Rawalpindi district lost their lives due to the illness that has taken death toll from Rawalpindi district to 866.

In the last 24 hours, another 469 patients have been tested positive from ICT. To date, a total of 73,450 patients have been tested positive from the federal capital of which 59,993 have recovered while number of active cases from ICT was 12,792 on Monday.

On the other hand, confirmation of 123 new cases from Rawalpindi district has taken tally to 21,443 of which 18,970 patients have recovered from the illness. The number of active cases of the disease from the district was 1,607 on Monday.

As many as 131 patients belonging to Rawalpindi district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation was 1,476 on Monday.