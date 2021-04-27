Azma blasts PM’s claim

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari has said that even the PTI’s own people in Punjab are slamming government performance. In a statement issued here on Monday, she said those praising the government were living in a fool’s paradise. He particularly chided the Punjab government and said parallels could not be drawn between Shehbaz Sharif and Usman Buzdar. She said Imran Khan had shown his irrationality, incompetence, malice and fear by criticizing Shehbaz Sharif.