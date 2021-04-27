close
Tue Apr 27, 2021
Open court in Jeddah

OC
Our Correspondent
April 27, 2021

LAHORE: In line with the directives of the prime minister, the consul general of Pakistan in Jeddah organized an open court on Monday. Due to precautionary measures related to COVID-19, the interaction was kept virtual. A cross-section of Pakistani community, mainly from the Abha region, participated in the event. Consul General of Pakistan Khalid Majid presided over the proceedings, attended various complaints, views and suggestions of the participants. Most of the concerns of the community members revolved around issues related to their work conditions, Iqama renewals and legal issues associated with the lapse of their entry visas due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

