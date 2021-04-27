People suffering from flu should offer prayers at home: CII chief

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr Qibla Ayaz has urged the people to observe precautionary measures and get themselves vaccinated to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a news conference along with a group of Ulema, the CII chairman said some elements were spreading baseless rumours about the vaccine on social media, which need to be stopped for the sake of humanity and to save people’s lives.

Dr Qibla Ayaz stressed the need to observe SOPs as devised last year to stop the spread of the pandemic, saying that the faithful were also looking towards prayer leaders and Ulema to guide them in this situation. Sharing the agreed preventive measures, he said people living in most affected areas should not be travelling to other parts of the country. He said elderly people, children and people suffering from ’flu should offer their prayers at home. He urged the public to avoid handshakes and hugs during the pandemic days. Dr Qibla Ayaz said Namaz-e-Taraveeh may be offered at homes but if people opt for mosques, they should ensure implementation of SOPs. To a question, the CII chairman the best way to implement SOPs was to convince the people but law could also come into action if required.