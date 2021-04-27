ECP code for security personnel

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday issued its code of conduct for the security personnel for the NA-249, Karachi-II by-election scheduled for April 29.

The EC said both the police and the Sindh Rangers would be deployed outside all the polling stations and would perform their duties in accordance with the law and within the confines of mandate assigned to Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) or as the case may be, the civil armed forces to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan in conduct of free, fair and transparent elections.

It reminded them that they shall perform their functions under Article 220 of the Constitution of Pakistan and Section 5 read with Section 193 of the Elections Act, 2017. They will follow instructions given to them by the concerned presiding officer. The Police and Rangers will report to the presiding officer any irregularity or malpractice, they observe outside the polling station (s) and act in accordance with the his instructions. In case, the presiding officer does not act to prevent the commission of any reported irregularity or malpractice, the security staff, will then immediately report to the designated officer in charge of the civil armed forces on duty, who shall take action in the light of powers delegated to him and shall also immediately inform the returning officer about this. The Election Commission also clarified that the security personnel, including the police shall not ask any voter to produce his chit/parchee or his or her identity, as it is the duty of polling officer. Moreover, they will not disallow any voter to enter a polling station, as entering a polling station to cast his or her vote is an individual right of the voter. They shall not act in a manner, which may create an impression of their being partial or biased. They shall not, in any case, assume the duty of polling staff. The EC also forbade the security personnel from taking into their custody any election material, including ballot papers, marking and stamps, official code mark stamps, electoral rolls ballot boxes, etc.