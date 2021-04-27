tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: DC Irfan Ali visited Coronavirus Vaccination Centre at Government Tibia College and inspected the vaccination process. The DC directed the staff of the centre to ensure adequate amount of vaccine was present at the centre and registered people are vaccinated on time. He also visited the coronavirus field hospital, the post vaccination area, vaccine storage, information desk and waiting area of the centre.