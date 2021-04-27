Rabbani for reactivating PSM’s oxygen plant on war footing

ISLAMABAD: Senate’s former chairman Raza Rabbani demanded the federal government for reactivating the oxygen plant of Pakistan Steel Mills which was shutdown in 2015 and to reinstate 40 engineers of the plant to make it functional.

“The majority of the 40 engineers and workers, working at the oxygen plant, were removed, they should be immediately reinstated so that the plant can be made functional within one week on war footing,” he said Monday while demanding to make the closed oxygen plant of Pakistan Steel Mills operational.

He said if this plant is operationalised immediately, it can meet the oxygen demand of the entire country and can ease the pressure on the hospitals that are asking for more oxygen supply. He said the federal government should immediately stop the privatisation of the Pakistan Steel Mills and retrenchment of its qualified employees.

He said the oxygen plant of the steel mills has a capacity to produce 520 tons of pure oxygen daily. Rabbani said failure of the federal government in tackling the COVID-19 crisis has led to one spike after another.

He said the government has failed to procure vaccine for the common man. The third spike due to inept handling of the federal government is now assuming disastrous proportions.