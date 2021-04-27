Battling COVID-19: Emergency strategy needed to save country, says Shahbaz

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has expressed deep concern over oxygen shortage in the country due to spike in corona cases.

“A comprehensive emergency strategy should be formulated in consultation with all the political parties to save country from the same misfortune as India is facing today,” he said in a statement here Monday. He said focus should be given on improving strategies to protect the masses from new types of viruses and their deadly effects. He said the model of successful strategy devised to deal with the dengue epidemic in the PML-N government tenure can be used to deal with the present situation.

“The government should expedite the delivery of vaccines to protect the public and in this connection, help of the private sector can also be sought,” he added.

He warned that in the current corona phase, any further ambiguity, resistance or negligence could be a fatal mistake. He said experiments over the past month and years have shown that the only way to control corona was to vaccinate as many people as possible. Criticising the government, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly said it was criminal negligence of the government that timely steps to procure the required quantity of COVID-19 vaccines were not taken. “As a result of this criminal negligence, corona has spread to such an extent in the country today,” he maintained. He advised the government to pay attention to phased administrative matters with a clear, unequivocal mind and policy and accurate assessment of ground realities, provision of reliable statistics and effective monitoring of measures must be ensured.

He demanded consultations on COVID-19 should be started on daily basis in the federal Capital, the four provinces, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan. “I urge the nation to take precautionary measures and support government agencies in eradicating this deadly epidemic,” he said while giving his message to the citizens. He also asked all the public representatives at every level in their respective spheres of influence to make the public aware and help them to take precautions. “The government should act wisely and activate the local bodies and seek the help of local representatives in dealing with the pandemic,” he concluded.