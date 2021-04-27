close
Tue Apr 27, 2021
April 27, 2021

Federal Cabinet’s proceedings to be shifted online

National

April 27, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Preparations are being made to shift Federal Cabinet’s proceedings online, sources said on Monday.

According to sources, proceedings will take place per automation. Tablet and PCs have been provided to all Cabinet members in this regard. Agendas of meetings and summaries will be provided online to the ministers.

Sources said that developments have been made per prime minister’s directions and it will save billions of yearly cost. The online system will also ensure secrecy of sensitive matters.

