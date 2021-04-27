16 children hurt as rocket hits Afghan govt compound

KABUL: A rocket hit the provincial governor’s compound in Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar province on Monday during a religious ceremony, wounding at least 16 children, local officials said, blaming Taliban insurgents.

Iqbal Sayeed, the governor of Kunar, said a Taliban rocket hit the compound’s hall as a holy Quran recitation competition was taking place. At least 16 children, three Afghan security force members and religious affairs officials were wounded, Sayeed said, and some children are in critical condition, reported

British wire service on Monday.

The Afghan government says since the announcement by US President Joe Biden this month of plans to withdraw American combat troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, the Taliban have stepped up attacks on Afghan security forces.